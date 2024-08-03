"I want to give my best": India athlete Kiran Pahal on featuring in Paris Olympics

Paris [France], August 3 : India athlete Kiran Pahal, who is gearing up for her debut Olympics, expressed her excitement and gratitude ahead of the women's 400m event.

Pahal is set to compete in the 400m race, with her first match scheduled for August 5. If she advances past the first round, she will compete in the semi-finals on August 7, and, if successful, will reach the final on August 9.

Reflecting on her preparation, Kiran expressed her optimism, and told ANI, "I am feeling very happy because it is my first Olympics. My match is on the 5th, and I will be participating in the 400m. If I qualify for the first round, I will run in the semi-final on the 7th; if I make it through that, I'll reach the finals on the 9th. I am hopeful and aiming to repeat my qualifying time of 50.92s. I want to give my best."

Pahal also acknowledged the improvements in facilities provided to athletes. Previously, only fans were available, but the Indian government has now supplied 40 air conditioners so that athletes can have a comfortable stay in the Olympic Village.

"Earlier, we were only provided fans, but now the Government has provided us with air conditioners. I never had problems, but some athletes are used to AC. I want to thank the Government for this support," she added.

As Kiran prepares for her significant milestone in her athletic career, her focus remains on delivering her best performance and making the most of the Olympic opportunity.

On Friday, India's athletics campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024 continued to produce disappointing results as Parul Chaudhary and Ankita Dhyani missed out on the final round of the women's 5000m competition.

In the first heat race of the 5000m, Ankita finished at the 20th and final spot with a timing of 16:19.38.

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon secured the win in the heats with 14:57.56, outdoing her personal best timing of 15:28.08.

The top eight runners from each heat race qualified for the medal race.

On the other hand, Parul, India's Asian Games gold medalist, put up a fine performance in heat two as she clocked a time of 15:10.68, getting close to her national record of 15:10.35, but she finished in the 14th spot.

Kenya's Beatrice Chebet emerged as the top athlete in heat two, with a timing of 15:00.73.

