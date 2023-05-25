"I would like to thank my coach Swami Dev Singh", says Darshna Rathore after winning bronze medal in ISSF World Cup

By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], May 25 : Darshna Rathore won a bronze medal at an International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup stage. Ganemat Sekhon won a silver medal at the event as well. This was the first time that two senior individual medals in the women's category were won by India.

Following her win Darhsna Rathore thanked her coach Mr Swami Dev Singh and her parents.

When asked about whom she would like to thank for her medal, she said, "Of course, I would like to thank my coach Mr Sawmi Dev Singh, my parents and my dad for supporting me throughout."

When asked how is she feeling after securing a medal in the competition she said "I am glad that, I could win a medal for the country. This is a great motivation for me for the upcoming competitions."

Darshna was already eyeing the next competitions as she would be hoping to win a medal in the upcoming championships as well.

She said, "We have upcoming games in World Championship in Lonato (Italy) and Asian Games coming up."

"The next target from here is Asian Games and Paris Olympic Games," said Darshna when asked about her upcoming competitions.

Shooting is a growing sport now, what does it feel to you that youngsters accept it in a great manner?

"I hope we, these wins and all, encourage young athletes and young shooters. This is like a great encouragement. I hope people take it in a positive manner" said Darshna.

Assem Orynbay of Kazakhstan won gold through a shoot-off after both Ganemat and she ended the 60-shot final and 50 hits each. Ganemat missed one out of the first two shoot-off targets after Orynbay had shot both down. It was Ganemat's second-ever individual world cup medal and first-ever for Darshna who appeared in her first-ever senior final.

Earlier on competition day two of the ISSF World Cup Shotgun, Almaty, Darshna qualified for the six-woman final in the second spot equalling the national record with a score of 120 while Ganemat was fourth shooting 117. Orynbay topped with 121 while among the other qualifiers was world number 10 from Cyprus Konstantina Nikolau.

The Cypriot however was the only shooter to miss three of her first four targets in the final, while the other five missed one each. At the end of the first 10 targets, Orynbay was the most accurate with eight hits and four others including Darshna and Ganemat following the seven.

Nikolaou was the first to be eliminated after 20 targets as Ganemat and Barbora continued to chase the Kazakh Orynbay, with Darshna trying to catch up.

After 30-hits, the field was down to four with Ganemat leading with 25, followed by Orynbay with 24 and Darshna and Barbora tied at 22.

The Czech, Barbora was next to fall at the 40-target mark with 29 to the name, confirming a historic double medal for the Indians.

Then Darhsna bowed out with 39 hits and Ganemat and Orynbay had to eventually be separated through a shoot-off. The third Indian in the field, Maheshwari Chauhan, ended 24th with a score of 108 in qualification.

