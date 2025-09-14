If it turns out to be true, I will quit kabaddi: Pawan Sehrawat after mid-season release from Thalaivas for disciplinary reasons

New Delhi, Sep 14 Pawan Sehrawat broke his silence after Tamil Thalaivas released him from their squad during Pro Kabaddi League season 12 due to disciplinary reasons, saying that if the allegation turned out to be true, he will quit kabaddi.

Sehrawat, who had returned to Tamil Thalaivas for PKL 12 after two seasons at Telugu Titans, was not involved in Thalaivas’ first match of the Jaipur leg of the tournament against Bengal Warriorz. In his previous stint with the Thalaivas, Pawan played just a single match, sustaining an injury on his debut that ruled him out for the rest of the season.

"I was in the same team in Season 9, and I had undergone surgery during that time. The team owner supported me a lot — from my surgery to getting back into the Indian team. Coach Sanjeev Baliyan was also with us then, and he supported me a lot during the camps and matches. Arjun Deshwal and I made many plans to take the team forward, but because of one particular person in the team management, we couldn’t execute them," Pawan said in a video he shared on his Instagram.

On Saturday, Thalaivas issued a statement on their social media channels that Pawan Sehrawat has been sent home and will not be a part of the squad for the remainder of the season owing to disciplinary reasons and that the decision was made after due consideration and in alignment with the team's code of conduct.

"The team has accused me of indiscipline. I’ve been a part of the Indian team, and I very well understand what discipline means. Whatever allegations the team has made against me — if even 1 per cent of them turn out to be true, I promise I will quit playing kabaddi from today itself. I stand firmly by this statement. I am saying this with full conviction — I am right and I am not wrong anywhere," he added.

Thalaivas signed the former Titans skipper Sehrawat for INR 59.50 lacs to bolster their raiding department. Nicknamed the “Hi-Flyer”, the all-rounder has amassed 1,318 raid points and 70 tackle points in 139 matches since making his PKL debut in Season 3.

"To Tamil Thalaivas, my message is: I hope you take the team forward and achieve great success. All the best," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor