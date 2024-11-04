I'll be ready for next game: Liverpool's Konate shares positive injury update

Liverpool, Nov 4 Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate has provided a positive update on his injury that forced him off from the field at half-time during Liverpool's win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

The centre-back sustained a knock to the arm shortly before the interval of Liverpool’s Premier League win over the Seagulls. He was unable to continue after the interval and was replaced by Joe Gomez for the second half.

Konate underwent the subsequent assessment from the club's medical team to determine whether he faces a spell on the sidelines and later it was revealed the issue is not serious.

“Thanks for all the messages of support. My injury isn’t serious thankfully. I had a scan today and it confirmed there is no break. I’ll be ready for the next game," the France international posted on social media.

Liverpool will host host Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen for matchday four of the Champions League’s league phase on Tuesday night at Anfield, followed by their home game against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor