I’m in good headspace: Sam Konstas feels confident for Test Cricket challenge

New Delhi, Dec 4 Australian young gun Sam Konstas has expressed his readiness to embrace the challenge of playing Test cricket this summer, stating that he is in the right mental state to make his debut for Australia.

In a Sheffield Shield match, the 19-year-old scored two hundreds for New South Wales to put his name in the running for national team duty. However, Selectors eventually went with Nathan McSweeney for the vacant opener spot against India.

He then faced a formidable Indian attack and scored another century while playing for the Prime Minister's XI.

"I really want the chance, I love being challenged, and hopefully that can happen soon. I feel like I’m in a good headspace. It’s been the best few months I’ve had, and hopefully one day I can represent my country," Konstas was quoted as saying by The Australian.

In the 50-over pink-ball warm-up game at the Manuka Oval, Konstas looked solid in his stroke-play while smashing 107 off 96 balls against an Indian bowling attack comprising Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja. Konstas had earlier made 73 not out against India A at the MCG last month.

Konstas is set to face his next significant challenge in the Shield this week, where he will contend with a Western Australian attack likely to include the likes of Lance Morris and Joel Paris.

“For me, it’s focusing about Friday (Shield game against Western Australia) and then trying to score runs to put myself forward. It would be a huge honour to represent my country one day," he added.

The second Test between Australia and India kicks off on Friday at Adelaide Oval.

