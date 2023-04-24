Im- Mitchell settle for 6th place at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

New Orleans, April 24 Korean star Sungjae Im grabbed his sixth Top-10 finish of the ongoing season even as his dream of a fairy-tale finish with American partner Keith Mitchell failed to materialise. Im and Mitchell settled for solo sixth place at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, five shots behind winners Nick Hardy and Davis Riley.

The final day belonged to Hardy and Riley as they celebrated their maiden PGA TOUR victory together after combining brilliantly for a flawless 65 which included five birdies on the home stretch.

Im and Mitchell, partnering for the first time in the only PGA TOUR tournament to feature a two-man team competition, started the final round at TPC Louisiana one off the lead and were very much in the title hunt until a back nine stumble as they signed for a closing 72.

Korean duo, Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim produced the best-ever result by an all-Asian team with a tie for seventh place since the tournament became a team event in 2017. They closed out with a 68 in the Foursomes (alternate shot) format. Countrymen Byeong Hun An/S.H. Kim shot a final round 71 to finish in a six-way tie for 13th place.

American-Indian Sahith Theegala and Justin Suh finished in a tie for 23rd.

The 25-year-old Im and Mitchell, 31, have been the story of the week after forging an unlikely pairing. Despite Im's limited English, they were clearly enjoying themselves throughout the week to contend for a win. Im and Mitchell turned in 34 with birdies on the first hole and eighth hole but dropped bogeys on Hole Nos. 10, 12 and 15 against another birdie on 13 as their challenge faded down the stretch.

The finish was Im's sixth top-10 of the season and propelled him from 28th to 20th on the latest FedExCup standings following his tied second finish in the season-long race last year.

Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim, who enjoyed a memorable match win together at the Presidents Cup last September, ended their week on a strong note with five birdies against a lone bogey on their card to finish on 23-under 265, seven strokes behind the winners. Tom and Si Woo climbed to 13th and 17th place respectively on the FedExCup standings.

Hardy, 27, and Riley, 26, closed out the tournament with a record score of 30-under 258, two shots ahead of second-placed Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor of Canada.

