"I'm still not feeling 100 per cent", says Ferrari's F1 team driver Carlos Sainz

Montreal [Canada], June 17 : The struggle continues for Scuderia Ferrari as drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc are finding it difficult to get the best out of the car.

The Canadian GP is going to take place on Sunday at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.

Carlos Sainz finished FP2 in the third position and teammate Charles Leclerc concluded the FP2 in the fifth position. Ferrari will be looking to get the best result possible as they will look to finish higher in the Constructors' Championship.

According to the official website of Formula 1, Carlos Sainz said, "I'm still not feeling 100% at home with the car, especially under braking I was struggling quite a bit today, which we start to understand why now and we will try to make changes for tomorrow."

When asked about how important the braking system of cars is in Canadian GP, Carlos Sainz said, "It is the most important factor and I felt like today we didn't get it right with a couple of settings. We will try and get them better for tomorrow and I'm sure we will be more competitive."

As per the official website of Formula 1, Carlos Sainz said, "We just need to make sure we nail all the sessions from now on. It will be tricky with the tyres always here between extreme, inter, dry tyres. The track dries pretty quickly. I think it's going to be a challenging day and it will be all about making no mistakes and getting through it."

Carlos Sainz's teammate Charles Leclerc said, "Tomorrow will be a completely new day and honestly I don't think there's much that we can bring from today to tomorrow, as it's going to rain probably. It's going to be very interesting, but it's been a positive Friday," as per the official website of Formula 1.

