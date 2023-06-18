"I'm very frustrated with qualifying," says Scuderia Ferrari's driver Charles Leclerc

Montreal [Canada], June 18 : Scuderia Ferrari's driver Charles Leclerc is frustrated with his team as another poor performance was displayed by Ferrari in the Qualifying ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday, saying that he is "very frustrated".

As per F1's official website, Charles Leclerc was circulating around Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in mixed conditions in the Q2 segment of qualifying. With the track half-wet and half-dry, Leclerc communicated to his Ferrari team to make the move onto slick tyres.

Leclerc's request was not immediately responded and he couldn't make it through the Q3.

According to the official website of Formula 1, Charles Leclerc said, "I am very frustrated with the qualifying. Not everything is about the tyres obviously because some others did exactly the same thing and still went through into Q3 on intermediate tyres. But we are just making our lives so much more difficult."

He further said, "I am very frustrated now and honestly, we need to improve and do a step forward otherwise we are always going to be disappointed so yeah we need to improve now."

"We did not follow my intuition at that moment and I think that puts us in a very difficult situation after that and we paid the price big time. So I am very frustrated and very disappointed with today, and tomorrow I will try to make the best race possible in order to come back," said Charles Leclerc.

When asked about what he would be saying to Ferrari when they debriefed later on, Leclerc replied: "What I will say to the team will remain between the team and myself but there's no secrets."

Leclerc concluded, "I will obviously speak with the team in order to improve because it is not the first time that we arw on the wrong side in those conditions."

The Canadian Grand Prix will be held on Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor