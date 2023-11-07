"In front of home crowd, I feel a surge of energy": Gujarat Giants' Rohit Gulia on preparations for Pro Kabaddi League

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 7 : Pro Kabaddi League season 10 is scheduled to kick off on December 2 at the Arena by Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad where the home team Gujarat Giants will lock horns against Telugu Titans.

Star raider Rohit Gulia is all set to play his part for his team and give his best shot in his team's quest for the coveted championship.

"In light of our previous Pro Kabaddi League results, we are giving it all into our preparations this year. Coach Ram Mehar Singh is also assisting the squad in communicating our roles better. Each time when there is a conversation, the squad always adapts to his valuable expertise and tries to apply it on the mat," he said, according to a release.

"We had a combination issue between our raiders and defence in the fifth and sixth season finals, which hindered our performance. Since then, our attacking side has progressed tremendously over the past two seasons, as you can see with the balance of our squad. Additionally, given our performance trajectory has only risen in the previous seasons, we are enthusiastic about turning the tables this time around as we have a great combination of young and experienced players in our roster."

When quizzed on how excited he is to perform in front of his fans, the raider said the team is leaving no stone unturned in preparation.

"It is always an inspiration when fans come to support the Adani Gujrat giants in big numbers. When I play in front of the home crowd, I feel a surge of energy to perform for my team...As the tournament is coming closer, our bond is only getting stronger and we are leaving no stones unturned to perform at our utmost best," he said.

"We have some amazing talent on the raiders roster, who have established themselves well. Since Season 10, our left raider, Nitin Rawal, has been an invaluable part of the team. Moreover, Prateek debuted as a raider during PKL season 9. Furthermore, there will surely be more chances for gifted players to step up and support the club's success as the season progresses.

"Playing with dedicated athletes and veterans like Fazal Atrachali and Naveen Kumar increases my desire to win the trophy every more this season. I intend to pursue this goal this time, and hopefully, we succeed," he added.

