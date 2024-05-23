'In future, bowlers also need to be hitters': Ashwin on impact player rule

Ahmedabad, May 23 Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin feels that in the future bowlers will also need to be good at hitting in the T20s as the introduction of impact player rule in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has made their role difficult.

Ashwin's remark came after the four-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Eliminator clash at Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday. The off-sinner has joined the list of players including India captain Rohit Sharma and others who have criticised the rule in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league.

"Even if the Impact Player rule wasn't there, scores would be this high. In my opinion, batters have more confidence and pitches everywhere have been standardized. In the future, all bowlers will need to be hitters because we know that no matter how well we bowl, we also need to be able to bat. The game is headed in that direction," Ashwin told JioCinema.

Chasing 173, Yashasvi Jaiswal's 45, Riyan Parag's 36 and Rovman Powell's eight-ball 16 unbeaten cameo enabled RR to get over the line with one over to spare.

Rajasthan will now take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 on Friday, in the hope of setting up a final against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

Ashwin's effort of 2-19 in four overs bagged him the Player of the Match after restricting RCB to 172/8 in 20 overs.

Talking about his bowling in the tournament, Ashwin said he made slight changes to his action to get more repetitions on the ball. "My tournament has gone in two halves. The first half was coming off the Test series, so my body didn't feel fresh. My arm speed wasn't there and I also had an injury, an abdomen tear. I played through the injury but didn't get much bowling time or repetitions.

"I am someone who depends on bowling repetitions. Over the last 6-7 games, I feel like my rhythm came back. I was able to bowl off-spin. I changed my action slightly. My plan was simple. I came with a single-minded focus on changing the line and length of my deliveries and it was executed well," he said.

Ashwin has picked nine wickets in 14 games for the franchise in this season. However, teammate and fellow spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has bagged 18 wickets, the most for the side and sixth-highest overall.

