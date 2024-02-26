Inaugural edition of Lanka T10 now scheduled for December 2024

New Delhi, Feb 26 The inaugural edition of the Lanka T10 League will now be held from December 12 to December 22, 2024, with the tournament finally set to make its appearance this year after being scheduled for June 2023.

The tournament, which was initially planned to be held in June 2023, was shifted to December, as SLC deemed the 'December window' as the most appropriate to conduct the league, as the timing will complement Sri Lanka's Domestic and International Cricketing Calendar.

Lanka T10 League, Sri Lanka's newest addition to its annual cricket calendar will feature some of the finest international stars along with Sri Lanka's top international players.

The tournament will feature six men's teams covering regional cricket centres, with each team consisting of a squad of 16 players, along with six foreign players.

The action-packed competition will also provide opportunities for the brightest young talents in the country to mix, mingle, and play along with international stars.

"I have full confidence that this tournament will be a resounding success, contributing to Sri Lanka Cricket's ability to stay current with the evolving trends in the game.," said Shammi Silva, President, Sri Lanka Cricket.

Adding more thoughts on the Lanka T10 December tournament, Shammi Silva added, “We foresee that this event will not solely captivate cricket enthusiasts, but also serve as a catalyst for popularising the tournament broadly.”

The matches will be played in some of Sri Lanka's top international cricket venues and under lights.

"We're thrilled to bring T10 cricket to Sri Lanka, and we're grateful to SLC for their support. This league holds added significance as it is formally endorsed by esteemed members like SLC, highlighting the credibility and excitement surrounding this new era in Sri Lankan cricket." Shaji ul Mulk, Chairman of TTen Global Sports, representing the Event Rights Partner.

