"Incredible moment": Nita Ambani after Manu Bhaker secure bronze at 10 Metre Women's Air Pistol event in Paris Olympics

Paris [France], July 28 : The International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Nita Ambani hailed the ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker after she won a bronze medal in the final of the 10 Metre Women's Air Pistol event in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday.

She became the first Indian women to win a medal in shooting at Olympics. Bhaker brought India's first medal in the ongoing mega event as she won a bronze medal with a score of 221.7.

Expressing happiness, Nita Ambani said that she is sure that Bhaker's success will inspire the young athletes of India to dream big and give their best.

"What an incredible moment! Our youngest woman shooter has opened India's tally at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a bronze. Congratulations, Manu Bhaker! As the first Indian woman to win in the 10 m air pistol at the Olympics and our youngest Indian shooter to do so, you've made history. I'm sure your success today will inspire young athletes across India to dream big and give it their all. Keep the Indian flag flying high. Go India Go make us all proud!," Nita Ambani told ANI.

It was a redemption arc for Manu after her pistol malfunctioned at Tokyo Olympics. She made history by becoming the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach a shooting final in an individual event of Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004.

South Korea's Ye Jin clinched the gold medal with an Olympic record of 243.2 points. Her compatriot, Kim Yeji, settled for silver with 241.3 points.

On the opening day, Bhaker finished third in the qualification round of the women's 10 Metre Air Pistol to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Saturday. While Rhythm Sangwan failed to make her place in the final after finishing in 15th place.

