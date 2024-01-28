IND v ENG: Poor batting in second innings, missed chances reason for defeat in first Test, says Rohit Sharma

Hyderabad, Jan 28 India captain Rohit Sharma cited poor batting by his top-order and chances put down by his fielders as the reason for the hosts losing to England by 28 runs in the first Test of the five-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

India gained a 190-run lead in the first innings but allowed the visitors to recover from 163/5 as Ollie Pope struck a magnificent 196 helping England reach 420 in their second innings, setting India a target of 231. In response, India were bowled out for 202 and lost the match within four days.

"Hard to pinpoint where it went wrong. With a lead of 190, we were in control but exceptional batting -- probably one of the best I've seen in Indian conditions, well played Ollie Pope. I thought 230 was gettable but it wasn't to be," said India captain Rohit Sharma at the post-match presentation on Sunday.

Pope not only scored 196 but also stitched three crucial partnerships of 112, 64 and 80 with Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed and Tom Hartley respectively.

Rohit defended his bowlers who had allowed England to reach 420 in their second innings. "] Thought we bowled in the right areas; we analysed what went well and what didn't. But you've got to take your hat off and say 'well played' to Pope," he said.

Though India started well in their chase with the skipper and his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal raising 42 runs for the first wicket. However, the hosts lost Jaiswal and Shubman Gill in quick succession and then things went downhill from there on.

K.S Bharat (28) and Ravichandran Ashwin (28) raised 59 runs for the eighth-wicket partnership and Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj raised 25 runs for the last-wicket partnership, in the end that fight was not enough in the end.

"Hard to look at one or two things. We didn't bat well enough to get to that score. (Last pair putting) 20-30 runs, anything is possible. The lower order fought well and showed the top order (what to do). We didn't take some chances but that can happen, it's the first game of the series," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor