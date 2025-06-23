India achieve unique first-time feat following brilliant batting exhibition at Leeds

Leeds [UK], June 23 : The Indian team made a historic record during their Leeds Test against England, as for the first time, they registered a total of five centuries in a Test match.

The Test at Leeds has been a run-fest for Team India so far, with their lead well beyond 300 runs. In the first innings, triple treat of centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (101 in 159 balls, with 16 fours), skipper Shubman Gill (147 in 227 balls, with 19 fours and a six) and Rishabh Pant (134 in 178 balls, with 12 fours and six sixes) powered India to 471.

After England's strong reply that left India's lead to just six runs, KL Rahul, who missed out on a fifty in the first innings, got his big one too, while Pant became India's first wicketkeeper-batter with twin Test tons, scoring 118 in 140 balls, with 15 fours and three sixes.

It is the sixth time ever that this milestone has been achieved by a team in Test cricket.

India also became the second side to do it in an away Test after Australia against the West Indies in Kingston in 1955. That feat was in fact even more brilliant as all five centuries by Australians came in just one innings, by Colin McDonald (127), Neil Harvey (204), Keith Miller (109), Ron Archer (128) and Richie Benaud (121), powering Aussies to 758/8 declared. Australia won that match by an innings margin.

Coming to the match, at Tea, India were 298/4, with KL Rahul (120*) and Karun Nair (4*) unbeaten. Pant scored 118 runs in the second innings, his second ton in the match, and consolidated the innings with a crucial 195-run partnership with KL Rahul.

India started the second session at 153/3, with Pant (31*) and KL (72*) unbeaten. The duo launched a brilliant counter-attack against English bowling, taking them to their respective centuries, with Pant dismissed for 118 in 140 balls, with 15 fours and three sixes.

India ended the first session at 153/3, with vice-captain Rishabh Pant (31*) and KL Rahul (72*) unbeaten.

Despite Carse striking early, removing Shubman for just eight and sinking India to 92/3, Team India managed to give themselves a solid platform to go all guns out blazing for the remainder of the match, but not without giving England some chances.

The final session on day three was cut short due to rain. Rahul was joined by skipper Shubman Gill, who was unbeaten on 6*. India ended at 90/2.

England started the second session at 327/5, with Harry Brook (57*) and Jamie Smith (29*) unbeaten. Brook continued his counter-attack, while Smith (40 in 52 balls, with five fours and a six), Chris Woakes (38 in 55 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Brydon Cwefarse (22 in 23 balls, with four boundaries) also piled up useful scores.

Brook missed out on his century, scoring 99 in 112 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes, with Prasidh Krishna getting him caught by Shardul Thakur at deep backwards square leg. A 55-run stand between Woakes and Carse took England past the 400-run mark, and they threatened to surpass India's first innings total before Jasprit Bumrah came in clutch.

Bumrah (5/83) and Prasidh Krishna (3/128) were the top bowlers as England was bowled out for 465.

England kickstarted the first session of the day at 209/3, with Ollie Pope (100*) and Brook (0*) unbeaten. While Prasidh struck early to remove Pope (106 in 137 balls, with 14 fours), Brook stitched a 51-run stand with skipper Ben Stokes (20 in 52 balls) and a 73-run stand with Smith, taking England well beyond the 300-run mark at session end. A century by Ollie Pope (106 in 137 balls, with 14 fours) and fifty from Ben Duckett (62 in 94 balls, with nine fours) on day two served as valuable contributions as well.

Brief Scores: England: 465 (Ollie Pope 106, Harry Brook 99, Jasprit Bumrah 5/83) vs India: 471 and 298/4: KL Rahul 120*, Rishabh Pant 118, Brydon Carse 2/62).

