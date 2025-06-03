India aim to boost confidence with Thailand friendly ahead of Asian Cup qualifiers

Pathum Thani (Thailand), June 3 The Indian men's national team will take on Thailand in a FIFA International Friendly on Wednesday at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani. For the Blue Tigers, ranked 127th, the match serves as valuable preparation for the all-important AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round match against Hong Kong to be held on June 10 in Kowloon City.

After the friendly, the Indian contingent will fly from Bangkok to Hong Kong on June 5. Thailand, ranked 99th and also competing in the Asian Cup Qualifiers, are using the friendly to gear up for their match against Turkmenistan.

In the pre-match press conference on Tuesday, India head coach Manolo Marquez said, "We are preparing for the game against Hong Kong, and Thailand are preparing for Turkmenistan. It's a good, friendly game for both teams because we are in a similar situation (playing the Asian Cup Qualifiers)."

Lallianzuala Chhangte, accompanying Marquez in the press conference, said, "We've been working really hard for these two matches. We take this friendly game seriously and want to win it as well. Everyone is focused and motivated. The coaching staff and everyone on the team are behind us, helping us in every way they can.

"Thailand, we know, are a good team offensively and defensively. We came here with a clear plan. Our focus is on ourselves, and hopefully, we can execute what we've been working on. If we win this game, it will boost our confidence for the Hong Kong match," the winger added.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides since 2019. India won both the previous clashes — a 4-1 rout at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in Abu Dhabi before a 1-0 victory in Buriram handed the Blue Tigers the bronze medal at the King's Cup later that year.

Marquez affirmed that the current context is completely different from six years ago. The Spaniard said, "Those games were a long time ago. It wasn't last week or last month. I think both teams have changed players since then. I spoke with the players who played that game. It's practically impossible to compare the games. I expect a good game. We are here to win, and obviously, if you ask me if we can repeat the score, that would be great."

Only seven players from India's 2019 Asian Cup squad have travelled to Thailand for the friendly -- Sunil Chhetri, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Ashique Kuruniyan and Udanta Singh Kumam. Thailand, meanwhile, have only two such players (captain Chanathip Songkrasin and forward Supachai Chaided).

Thailand's head coach Masatada Ishii spoke along Marquez's lines. The Japanese said, "We lost the last two games against India, but there have been a lot of changes. I wasn't the coach at that time, and a lot of players were different. So, it doesn't matter. We want to win against India and use this game as preparation for Turkmenistan."

The Changsuek camp convened only on Monday after the end of the Thai domestic season last Saturday, as Buriram United FC won the Thai League Cup title, defeating Lamphun Warriors FC 2-0 in Pathum Thani itself.

Buriram have two players in the Thai squad, including Phitiwat Sookjitthammakul, who was present at the pre-match press conference. The midfielder said, "I have joined the national camp after more than a year. The atmosphere in the camp is good and friendly. We want to do our best and aim to win the two matches."

Marquez and his coaching staff were in attendance at the BG Stadium to watch the Thai League Cup final. He shared his thoughts on the matchday atmosphere in Thailand and expected a good crowd for the friendly at the Thammasat Stadium.

"Every player wants to play in front of a good crowd. The atmosphere was very nice at the Buriram-Lamphun final, with practically a full stadium. I think that's one reason why we play football — with a lot of crowds," concluded the Indian coach.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor