India announces 111-member contingent for Deaflympics 2025

New Delhi [India], November 8 : India have announced a 111-member contingent for the Deaflympics 2025 in Tokyo, marking the country's largest-ever delegation to the event, as per Olympics.com.

The contingent consists of 73 athletes and 38 coaches, making it the biggest ever Indian contingent at the Deaflympics. Deaflympics 2025 in Tokyo is scheduled to be held from November 15 to 26.

From 1924 to the present day, a total of 24 Summer and 18 Winter Deaflympics have been held. These are conducted in the years following the Olympics. India has been participating in the International Deaf Games since 1965. Seven male athletes and five officials took part in India's maiden appearance in Washington.

In 1985, India sent its first three female athletes to the Deaflympics, marking a milestone in the country's participation in the event. By the 2022 edition, held in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, the Indian contingent had grown to include 65 athletes, comprising 39 men and 26 women.

India won a best-ever 16 medals - eight gold, one silver, and seven bronze- to finish ninth among 77 participating nations last time around.

India's Deaflympic athletes shone bright, with Jerlin Jayaratchagan claiming three gold medals in badminton. Dhanush Srikanth made history, securing two gold medals and setting a new world record in the 10m air rifle shooting event with an impressive score of 247.5. Meanwhile, Prithvi Sekhar bagged three medals in tennis.

In wrestling, Virender Singh secured his fifth consecutive Deaflympics medal, a bronze, while Tokyo Olympian golfer Diksha Dagar claimed gold to add to her silver from the 2017 Games.

India's previous best came at Sofia 1993 when they bagged seven medals, including five gold and two bronze. India also won seven medals each at the 1997 Copenhagen Games - three gold, three silver, and a bronze - and the 2005 Melbourne Games - three gold, one silver, and three bronze.

Overall, India have won 26 gold medals, nine silver and 17 bronze at the Deaflympics.

