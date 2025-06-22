India bags 4 medals on opening day of Para Powerlifting World Cup in Beijing

Beijing [China] June 22 : India made a powerful statement on the opening day of the World Para Powerlifting World Cup 2025, being held in Beijing, China, by clinching four medals, one Gold, one Silver, and two Bronze, marking a strong start to its international campaign.

Organised under the aegis of World Para Powerlifting (WPPO), the World Cup features top para powerlifters from over 40 countries and serves as a critical qualification event for the 2026 World Championships and the Paris 2028 Paralympic Games, according to a release from WPPO.

Gulfam Ahmed opened India's account with a Bronze medal in the highly competitive Men's Elite 59kg category. He lifted 145kg in his opening attempt and followed it up with a best lift of 151kg in his second. His third attempt at 153kg was narrowly disallowed, but his earlier lifts were enough to secure India's first medal of the tournament.

In the Men's Elite 72kg category, Ramubhai Bambhava added another Bronze medal to India's tally with a successful lift of 151kg in his first attempt. Although his next two attempts at 155kg and 156kg were not validated, the opening lift stood strong and earned him a spot on the podium in the Best Lift classification.

Veteran lifter Joby Mathew delivered a standout performance in the Masters category, securing Gold in the Total Lift and Silver for the Best Lift. After an unsuccessful opening lift of 140kg, he bounced back with confident lifts of 145kg and 150kg. His technical consistency and years of experience drew admiration and added two medals to India's count.

The Indian team, representing the Paralympic Committee of India, is supported by a dedicated group of coaches and officials and is competing with a focus on excellence, preparation, and pride.

JP Singh, Chief Coach, said, "Our athletes have shown remarkable grit and determination. Gulfam, Joby, and Ramubhai have set a brilliant example of consistency and courage. We're confident that more medals will follow tomorrow."

Nitin Arya, CEO of India Para Powerlifting, added, "It's a proud moment for the entire para powerlifting community in India. These results are a reflection of the athletes' discipline, the federation's planning, and the unified effort of our coaches and support team. We are committed to nurturing talent and ensuring India's continued presence on the global podium."

The World Para Powerlifting World Cup runs across several days and includes competitions in both Elite and NextGen divisions, conducted under stringent international classification and technical standards. For India, this event is more than a medal pursuit it is a pathway to global recognition and Paralympic success.

India's Medal Tally - Day 1:

• Gold - Joby Mathew (Masters Category - Total Lift)

• Silver - Joby Mathew (Masters Category - Best Lift)

• Bronze - Gulfam Ahmed (Men's Elite 59kg - Best Lift)

• Bronze - Ramubhai Bambhava (Men's Elite 72kg - Best Lift)

The Indian contingent will continue to compete in upcoming events across multiple categories, with high hopes of expanding the medal tally.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor