India cricket team likely to meet PM Modi after returning from Barbados: Sources

New Delhi, July 2 T20 World Cup-winning Indian team is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi after returning from Barbados, say sources.

Team India, stranded in Barbados for the past two days due to Hurricane Beryl, is expected to fly back home from Barbados on Tuesday evening (local time) and will land in Delhi on Wednesday evening (IST).

"India cricket team likely to meet PM Modi late on Wedesday evening or Thursday morning, after returning from Barbados," a source said.

Earlier, PM Modi spoke to the winning team over a phone call right after their victory and congratulated them for their triumph. He congratulated Rohit Sharma for his splendid captaincy and appreciated his T20 career also lauded talismanic batter Virat Kohli for his 76-run innings in the final as well as contribution to Indian cricket along with coach Rahul Dravid for his valuable contribution.

On Saturday night in Barbados, India clinched its second T20 World Cup title. The only other time the Men in Blue had won the showpiece event was in 2007, the inaugural edition of the mega event.

This victory also marked India's first ICC trophy in 11 years, since their Champions Trophy triumph in 2013.

