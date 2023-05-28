India finishes ISSF World Cup Shotgun Almaty 2023 with two medals

New Delhi [India], May 28 : Indian skeet and trap shooters finished the ISSF World Cup Shotgun Almaty 2023 on a successful note with two medals - one silver and one bronze.

With this, India finished fifth on the overall medals tally. Indian shooters Ganemat Sekhon won a silver medal in the women's individual skeet event while Darshna Rathore won bronze, her maiden ISSF World Cup medal, in the same event on Tuesday.

On the final day, the Indian pair in the trap mixed team event Prithviraj Tondaiman and Shreyasi Singh finished fifth. Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Preeti Rajak, the other Indian pair, finished eighth.

Bhowneesh Mendiratta, who has already sealed a quota for the Paris 2024 Olympics, made the medal round in the men's trap event on Saturday but the 23-year-old could only finish fifth.

Meanwhile, in the women's trap event, Indian shooters were disappointed as none made it past the qualifying stage. Shreyasi Singh (114) finished 11th while Manisha Keer (109) and Preeti Rajak (98) ranked 20th and 35th, respectively.

In the men's skeet event, none of the Indian shooters, including Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan, could progress to the medal round.

In the mixed team skeet event, Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Ganemat Sekhon finished sixth, while another Indian pair of Gurjoat Khangura and Darshna Rathore were placed 15th in the qualifying.

The Kazakhstan meet was the penultimate stage of the ISSF World Cup for shotgun shooters. The final stage will be held in Lonato, Italy before the ISSF World Championships take place in November at Doha.

