India finishes third in World Police & Fire Games with 588 medals

New Delhi, July 8 India finished third in the medals table with a total of 588 medals, including 280 gold in the 21st World Police & Fire Games 2025, which ended on July 6 in Birmingham in Alabama, USA.

Besides the 280 gold medals, India's haul also included 178 silver and 130 bronze medals as the country finished behind finished third in the overall medals. The United States topped the chart with 1,354 medals -- 569gold, 433 silver, and 352 bronze, while Brazil finished second with 743 medals -- 266 gold, 246 silver, and 231 bronze.

Uttar Pradesh Police was the most successful performer in the Indian contingent, winning 95 medals, the highest by any Indian unit in the Games held from June 27 to July 6.

"Uttar Pradesh Police made history at the 2025 World Police & Fire Games in the USA—winning 95 medals, the highest by any Indian unit. Competing across 63 nations, this reflects the success of #UPCM Shri

@myogiadityanath Ji's Kushal Khiladi Yojana," the official handle of the U.P. Government said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

A total of more than 8500 athletes from 70 countries participated in 60-plus sports events to vie for 1600 medals in the World Police & Fire Games (WPFG), which are an Olympic-style competition for first Responders from different countries across the world.

This includes law enforcement, firefighters, and officers from corrections, probation, border protection, immigration, and customs. The Games are held biennially and typically have more than 60 sports in the Official Games programme.

Competitions were conducted in Archery (3D, target and Field), Badminton, Baseball, Basketball (3x3 and 5x5), Bowling, Boxing, Chess, Cycling (street, hill climbing and circuit race), Golf, Ice Hockey, Shooting (rifle, pistol and shot gun), Soccer (indoor futsal and outdoor), Table Tennis, Tennis, Taekwondo, Track and Field, Volleyball and Wrestling. Apart from these popular ones, the schedule included peculiar sports like Angling (Freshwater fishing), Axe Throwing, Bench Press, Cornhole, Dodgeball, Honor Guard and Firefighter Challenge among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor