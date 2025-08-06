India go down to Jordan in FIBA Asia Cup opener after overtime thriller

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], August 6 : The Indian basketball team lost their opening Group C game against Jordan 91-84 in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025, which was played at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday.

World No. 76 India went toe-to-toe with 35th-ranked Jordan in an end-to-end contest as the two teams finished regulation time tied at 80-80. The valiant effort, however, fell short in added time, as per Olympics.com.

Arvind Muthu Krishnan led India's scoring with 14 points and was well supported by Pranav Prince and Harsh Dagar (12 each), Pratyanshu Tomar (11) and captain Muin Bek Hafeez (10).

Jordan's Dar Tucker top-scored in the match with 30 points ahead of his teammate Hashem Abbaas, who scored 24.

Jordan, semi-finalists at the last edition of the FIBA Asia Cup in 2022, led 18-14 after the opening quarter. However, India stormed back early in the second with eight unanswered points to take control. The sides were level 38-38 at half-time.

The third quarter saw Jordan edge ahead again, opening up a 60-55 lead with a late run, as per Olympics.com.

India mounted a fierce comeback in the fourth, with Pratyanshu Tomar, Amaan Sandhu, Pranav Prince and Harsh Dagar driving the charge.

With a minute left for the final buzzer, India led 80-76 but Jordan forced overtime by scoring the final four points of regulation.

The Jordan team's experience showed in the crunch period as they held off India's challenge to seal a hard-fought win.

