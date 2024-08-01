"India is proud of your achievement": Kharge hails Kusale for winning bronze in Paris Olympics

New Delhi [India], August 1 : Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has congratulated India shooter Swapnil Kusale for winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics and said that the country is proud of his "outstanding achievement".

Kharge said on X that Kusale's 'precision, focus, and determination' helped him to clinch the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

"Many congratulations to Swapnil Kusale on winning the bronze medal for India in men's 50m rifle shooting event in #Paris2024 #Olympics Your precision, focus, and determination have earned you a place on the podium and in our hearts. India is proud of your outstanding achievement! May this medal be just the beginning of your success story. Keep shining," he said.

Kusale won the bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event. He is the first Indian shooter to win a medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event.

Kusale clinched the bronze after finishing in third place with an aggregate of 451.4. He secured India's third medal in shooting.

Kusale finished seventh in the qualification round. Indian shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Kusale ppeared in the men's 50m 3P qualification round. Tomar finished at 11th position.

Only the top eight shooters qualified for the final round.

