India Open: Two shuttlers forced out after a positive COVID test

Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Saturday confirmed that one player from the current draw has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from the India Open 2022.

The player returned a positive result to a mandatory RT-PCR test conducted on Friday. His doubles partner has been identified as a close contact and has also been withdrawn from the tournament.

Their opponents will be given a walkover to the final. Testing protocols have been implemented in accordance with Badminton World Federation and Badminton Association of India guidelines to ensure the health and safety of all participants.

The semifinals of the competition starts today. On Friday, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu stormed into the semi-finals of the tournament at the KD Jadhav Stadium.

Sindhu defeated Ashmita Chaliha in the straight sets of 21-7, 21-18 in a match that lasted for 36 minutes. Apart from Sindhu, shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Aakarshi Kashyap were among others who made their way into the semis.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor