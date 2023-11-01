India para-athletes express their excitement to interact with PM Modi

New Delhi [India], November 1 : Indian para-athletes who clinched a record medal tally in the Asian Para Games expressed their excitement to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Indian para-athletes who participated in India's historic run in the recently concluded 4th Asian Para Games will meet PM Modi at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on Wednesday.

According to the PMO, the Prime Minister will address the athletes at the programme to congratulate them on their outstanding performance at the Asian Para Games and to motivate them for future tournaments.

Paralympic discus throw player Yogesh Kathuniya talked about his performance and the opportunity to meet PM Modi and told ANI, "I won a silver medal in the Asian Para Games for the discus throw. It was a difficult path, but I won silver medals in the Asian Games, World Championships, and Tokyo Paralympics... Next time, I will prepare more to win a gold medal in the Paralympics. The excitement of meeting PM is very high. I will share my experience with him. Whenever PM meets us, he shares his experiences and motivates us."

Javelin thrower Sumit Antil also talked about the interaction with PM and said, "Recently, I won a gold medal in the Asian Games and made a world record. I am feeling very nice about the way PM Modi is motivating athletes. Junior athletes will get a lot of motivation to do good in the future."

Indian Paralympic Committee President Deepa Malik added, "We are very happy that para-athletes have given this gift to the nation during the festivities. It was the vision of PM Modi for this time to win more than 100 medals. When PM Modi gave the word 'Divyang' to us, we understood that this new India is inclusive. These medals are proof of that."

India ended their Para Asian Games campaign in Hangzhou with a total of 111 medals, consisting of 29 golds, 31 silver and 51 bronze medals. India finished at number fifth in the medal tally.

India won 55 medals in athletics itself, with 18 golds, 17 silver and 20 bronze medals. In para-badminton, India won four gold and silver medals each and 13 bronze medals, a total of 21 medals. India captured seven medals in archery, with two golds, three silver and seven bronze medals. India won six para-shooting medals, two gold, silver and bronze medals each.

In chess, India won eight medals, including two gold, a silver and five bronze medals. India won four medals, including one gold, silver and two bronze in para-canoe and three medals in para-lifting, including a silver and two bronze. India won a silver and bronze in para-judo, and two bronze medals in para table-tennis.

