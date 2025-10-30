India secure best boxing medals tally in youth boxing, bag three golds at Asian Youth Games in Bahrain

Manama [Bahrain], October 30 : India's young boxing contingent achieved a milestone at the 3rd Asian Youth Games 2025 in Bahrain, securing an impressive tally of medals, including three gold, one silver, and one bronze, marking the nation's best-ever performance in youth boxing at the continental level.

In a gold-filled morning session, Khushi Chand (46kg) opened India's tally with a confident 4:1 victory over China's Luo Jinxiu, showcasing superior ring control and precision. Ahaana Sharma (50kg) followed with a statement win, forcing a Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) in Round 1 against Ma Jong Hyang of South Korea. Chandrika Bhoreshi Pujari (54kg) then completed India's golden hat-trick, dominating Uzbekistan's Muhammadova Kumriniso in a commanding 5:0 decision, as per a press release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

The medal count could rise even higher: Harnoor Kaur (66kg) and Anshika (+80kg) are set to compete in their respective finals in the evening session, with India eyeing a potential record haul of gold medals.

In the boys' final, Lanchenba Singh Moibungkhongbam (50kg) displayed tremendous skill and heart but narrowly missed gold, settling for silver after a tough bout against Kazakhstan's Nurmakhan Zhumagali. Earlier, Anant Deshmukh (66kg) had secured bronze, rounding off a stellar campaign for the Indian contingent.

With five medals, including three golds, India's youth boxers have firmly stamped their authority on the Asian stage. The success reflects the effectiveness of the national youth boxing program and the rigorous training camp held at NS NIS Patiala under the guidance of Head Coaches Vinod Kumar (boys) and Jitender Raj Singh (girls).

This performance signals a promising new generation ready to shine on the global stage, according to a release.

