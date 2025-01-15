India Secures Third Consecutive Win, Defeats Peru 70-38 in Kho Kho World Cup 2025 (Watch Video)

India's men's team won 70-38 against Peru in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on Wednesday in New Delhi. This was India's third straight win in the tournament. With the victory, India stayed on top of Group A with 6 points from three matches and ensured their spot in the knockout stage.

Peru struggled throughout the game and couldn't catch up. India built a big lead by halftime. By Turn 3, the score was 70-16. Peru added some points in the final turn, but India won by 32 points.

Meanwhile, the Indian women’s team also continued their dominant run with another big win. After defeating South Korea 175-18 in their opening Group A match, India triumphed over Iran 100-16.

This victory secured their place in the quarterfinals. Despite Iran winning the toss and choosing to defend, India quickly eliminated three Iranian players in just 33 seconds.