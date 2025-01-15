Kho Kho World Cup 2025: India Women’s Team Secures Commanding 100-16 Win Against Iran (Watch Video)
The India women's team delivered a commanding performance to beat Iran 100-16 in Kho Kho World Cup 2025 match at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Sports Stadium on Wednesday.
खो-खो वर्ल्ड कप 2025 🏆— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) January 15, 2025
भारतीय महिला टीम ने ईरान को 100-16 के बड़े अंतर से हराया। #KhoKhoWorldCup#KhoKho2025#TheWorldGoesKho#KhoKho#KKWC2025@IndiaSports@Media_SAI@Kkwcindiapic.twitter.com/kxgQfh0tNd
Led by Priyanka Ingle, India dominated from the start. The hosts quickly secured points and established a substantial lead by the end of the first turn. By the end of turn 2, India had extended their lead to 52-10.
In the third turn, India continued to build their lead. Iran struggled to defend against India's attacks. The match ended with India sealing a dominant 100-16 win over Iran.