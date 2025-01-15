Kho Kho World Cup 2025: India Women’s Team Secures Commanding 100-16 Win Against Iran (Watch Video)

The India women's team delivered a commanding performance to beat Iran 100-16 in Kho Kho World Cup 2025 match at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

Led by Priyanka Ingle, India dominated from the start. The hosts quickly secured points and established a substantial lead by the end of the first turn. By the end of turn 2, India had extended their lead to 52-10.

In the third turn, India continued to build their lead. Iran struggled to defend against India’s attacks.  The match ended with India sealing a dominant 100-16 win over Iran.

