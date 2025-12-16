India sends 57-member "National Arts Team" to 1st Youth Delphic Games of SCO Member States

New Delhi [India], December 16 : The International Pythian Council (IPC) announced that a 57-member Indian delegation will represent the country at the First Youth Delphic Games of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Member States.

Scheduled to take place in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from 23 to 28 March 2026, this event marks a paradigm shift in global cultural diplomacy. For the first time in Indian history, a structured national team of artistsorganised like a sports contingentwill represent India on an international competitive stage under the banner of the Modern Pythian Games, according to an IPC release.

A New Era of Cultural Diplomacy. While Indian artists have long performed globally, this participation represents a structural breakthrough. Following the model of major sporting events like the Olympics, this 57-member squad has been curated to compete for national glory across specific categories.

This participation is the direct result of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the International Pythian Council and the International Delphic Committee, symbolising a new era of cooperation in the global creative economy.

In recognition of this milestone, the International Delphic Committee (Russia) and the Mayor of Bishkek have extended a special invitation to Bijender Goel, Founder of the Modern Pythian Games, to attend as a Special Guest at the opening and closing ceremonies.

"This is a defining moment for Indian cultural diplomacy. Never before has a unified team of 57 artists marched under one banner to represent India in an organised international arts competition of this magnitude. We are treating our artists with the same prestige usually reserved for athletes," said Santanu Agrahari, IAS, President, Pythian Council of India.

The Delegation and Categories: The diverse 57-member delegation will showcase India's rich heritage and modern creativity across a spectrum of competitive and festival categories, including Piano, Folk Singing and Pop Singing, Fine Arts and Folk Dance, DJ competitions, Folk Instruments, and Arts and Crafts.

Diplomatic Significance: Strengthening Ties with the SCO. The invitation, officially extended by the Mayor's Office of Bishkek and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, underscores the growing diplomatic weight of the Modern Pythian Games.

Key Strategic Impacts: Cultural Soft Power: Positioning India as a global leader in the creative industries. Central Asian Relations: Strengthening the strategic bridge between India and Central Asia through the SCO framework. Youth Empowerment: Providing young Indian creators a global platform to professionalise their talents and engage in cross-cultural dialogue.

About the Event, the First Youth Delphic Games of SCO Member States aims to foster intercultural dialogue, preserve national traditions, and promote the professional growth of young cultural workers. The competitions will be open to the public, offering Indian artists unprecedented exposure to international audiences and critics.

The International Pythian Council extends its gratitude to the Government of Kyrgyzstan and the International Delphic Committee for this invitation, reaffirming a shared commitment to peace, friendship, and cooperation through the arts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor