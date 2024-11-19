India set to welcome first-ever international padel tournament

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 19 : India is set to welcome its first-ever international Padel tournament, the CUPRA FIP Tour, with the FIP Promotion India Padel Open, taking place from November 21 to 24 in Greater Noida.

Along with the finest Indian Padel talent, the tournament will host notable International players from countries like Spain, Japan, Netherlands, France, Italy and Iran.

Organized by The Times Group and Padel League Private Limited and sanctioned by the International Padel Federation (FIP), this tournament marks an exciting addition to India's sports calendar. This is the first international tournament sanctioned by FIP in India, marking a major milestone in the country's Padel journey.

Padel is a racket sport that combines elements of Tennis and Squash. It is typically played in doubles on a smaller, enclosed court surrounded by walls. Players can hit the ball off these walls to keep it in play, adding a strategic dimension to the game. Padel's smaller court and use of walls can make it easier for beginners to learn and enjoy, while the strategic elements and the ability to hit off the walls add depth and excitement for experienced players.

"We are thrilled to bring forward the FIP Promotion India and to see the growth of Padel in the Indian sports ecosystem," said Aditya Khanna, Founder Director of Padel League Private Ltd. & Tournament Director of FIP Promotion India.

"This tournament will provide Indian players with an incredible opportunity to showcase their talent on an international platform and take part in the global Padel movement," he added.

The International Padel Federation's (FIP) decision to bring the tour to India underscores its confidence in the country's potential for Padel's growth. India has been chosen as the 32nd stop in the CUPRA FIP Tour, adding momentum to the sport's steady rise in the region, where interest from athletes, enthusiasts, and investors continues to build.

The CUPRA FIP Tour will not only allow players to compete internationally but also cultivate a growing pool of Indian talent that could establish India as a significant force within the global padel community. With the support of events like FIP Promotion India, Indian athletes are gaining access to broader opportunities, enhancing the sport's visibility and appeal within the nation.

As part of the international Promotion Series, the FIP Promotion India joins other global stops in November, including Vic and Roquetas de Mar in Spain, Doha in Qatar, and Houten in the Netherlands. The CUPRA FIP Tour provides players with the chance to accumulate ranking points, serving as a gateway to higher-level tournaments within the international circuit, the release stated.

"After many years in the sports and entertainment business, it is a luxury working together with The Times Group, Aditya Khanna, Ashish Khanna & Pranav Kohli in this new project: India Padel Story," stated Javier Sansierra, Int'l Consultant, Madrid, Spain.

"Their ambitious project of developing the sport of Padel in India is a real challenge for all of us, however, their professionalism and enthusiasm are contagious and give us the power to keep working hard. Padel has been one of the fastest-growing sport in the world in the past decade and we are going to provide the opportunity to enjoy a very entertaining, easy-to-learn and very social sport. Padel is the perfect sport for anyone who loves sports to switch to from any other sport," he added.

Padel, which originated in Mexico and quickly became popular in Europe and Latin America, is one of the fastest-growing sports globally. In India, the sport has found enthusiastic support, with Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai emerging as prominent hubs for padel players and local talent. As FIP Promotion India brings padel to the forefront, this event is expected to fuel the sport's growth and bring it one step closer to mainstream recognition in the country, the release added.

Pranav Kohli, Director of Padel League Private Ltd. said, "Padel has taken the world by storm. With support from FIP, we expect Padel to be a leading sport in India. We are excited for the first-ever FIP promotion event in India at Bennett University."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor