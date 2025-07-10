India to host major international shooting events for the next three years

New Delhi [India], July 10 : India has been officially confirmed as the host nation for major international shooting competitions for the next three consecutive years, following the finalization of the ISSF's global calendar for 2027 and 2028. In a recent communique to the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has confirmed that, India will host an ISSF World Cup (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun) in 2027 and they will host the ISSF Junior World Championship (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun) in 2028, according to the official website of NRAI.

This further cements India's standing as a trusted and capable global destination for the sport of shooting.

Adding to this momentum, India will also host the first-ever edition of the Shooting League of India (SLI) this November, an ambitious and pioneering initiative to create a professional league platform for shooting athletes.

NRAI President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo expressed his enthusiasm, "With the LA Olympics as our target, hosting at least one international event every year leading up to it is a tremendous opportunity. It boosts senior athletes' preparation and gives juniors invaluable exposure to the atmosphere of elite competition at home. The launch of the Shooting League of India adds an exciting new dimension to our efforts. We are grateful to the ISSF for their trust, and we remain committed to making India a global hub for our beloved sport," as quoted from a release by NRAI.

NRAI Secretary General K. Sultan Singh added, "This announcement is a testament to the confidence the ISSF places in the NRAI and India's ability to deliver world-class events. India is now a key stop on the global shooting calendar. I thank the Government of India, the Sports Ministry, the Sports Authority of India, and all our stakeholders for their unwavering support. The introduction of the Shooting League of India further underlines our vision for the sport's growth."

