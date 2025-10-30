India vs SA: Kohli, Rohit set for ODI return at home — or farewell?

New Delhi, Oct 30 The buzz around Indian cricket is building once again — this time over the possible return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to international action on home soil. While there’s no official confirmation yet, sources close to the BCCI suggest that both senior pros are in contention for selection in India’s upcoming ODI series against South Africa, starting November 30, 2025, in Ranchi.

If picked, it would mark their first home assignment since the duo announced their decision to focus solely on the 50-over game. However, whispers in the cricketing circle suggest that the South Africa series could also be their farewell to ODI cricket — though, as always, only the selection committee knows for sure. Until any official word is put out, speculation continues on social media.

Both Kohli and Rohit last featured in the ODI series against Australia, where India lost 1–2. While Kohli found form only in the final game of the three-match series, Rohit impressed with composed knocks in two games. Their partnership in the series decider, which India won comfortably, reminded fans of the poise and authority the duo still bring to the crease.

According to insiders, discussions within the selection committee are ongoing. The management is keen to test younger faces ahead of the 2027 World Cup, yet there’s a strong argument for recalling experienced campaigners like Rohit and Kohli to stabilise the batting order and mentor emerging talents.

The home ODIs against South Africa will be India’s final one-day assignment of 2025, making it a crucial opportunity to experiment with combinations before a busy calendar in 2026. With India still working to strengthen its middle order and build reliable bench depth, the experience of Kohli and Rohit could prove invaluable — both tactically and psychologically.

The final squad announcement is expected later in November, and all eyes will be on whether India’s two modern greats make the cut — or prepare for one last dance in the blue.

