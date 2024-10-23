India-W vs New Zealand-W: When and where to watch, date, time, live streaming, live broadcast, venue

Ahmedabad, Oct 23 A couple of weeks after losing to New Zealand who went on to win their maiden title in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, India face the White Ferns in an ODI series, hoping to avenge the defeat their resulted in their early exit from the event played in the UAE. The three-match ODI series will begin on Thursday (October 24) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The teams will face off in a three-match series, with the second ODI on October 27 and the third ODI on October 29.

India and New Zealand have faced each other 54 times in Women's ODI matches, with India securing 20 wins compared to New Zealand's 33, and one match ending in a tie. New Zealand won the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup a few days ago and added to their silverware from the 2000 Women's ODI World Cup triumph. The last ODI series between the two nations took place in February 2022, when New Zealand won the five-match series 4-1.

India will look to better their record against the White Ferns despite being without wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, who will miss the series due to her class 12 board exams, leg spinner Asha Sobhana, who is unavailable due to injury, and Pooja Vastrakar, who has been rested.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, D Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Sayali Satghare, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze (WK), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Polly Inglis (WK), Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

Live coverage and broadcast:

What: IDFC FIRST Bank Women's ODI Series - India vs New Zealand

When: October 24 - October 29, 2024

Where: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Time: 1:30 PM onwards

Live streaming in India: JioCinema

TV broadcast in India: Sports18 - 1 (HD & SD) & Sports18 - 2.

