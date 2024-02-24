India win four medals on Day 4 of Asian Track Cycling Championship

New Delhi [India], February 24 : Day four of the Asian Track Cycling Championship witnessed stellar performances from Indian cyclists, showcasing their prowess on the international stage.

Amidst the thrilling competition, India's cycling contingent clinched a total of four medals, including two gold and two silver.

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Harshita Jakhar of India emerged as a standout performer, claiming the Silver medal in the Individual Pursuit of the Women's Junior category. Clocking an impressive time of 2:32.081s, Jakhar exhibited sheer grit and tenacity throughout the race, narrowly missing out on the Gold medal to Mariya Yelkina of Kazakhstan.

Jakhar said it has been an incredible journey, and she s honoured to have represented the country on this prestigious platform.

"I want to mention that It couldn't be possible without the support of my family, today my mother witnessed the race and she was shouting throughout my race. I'm thankful to my family for unconditional support for my passion. My father Rakesh Kumar is also an International Cyclists & Coach in Railways. I got inspiration from him to be a cyclist and represent India," Jakhar said, according to a release.

In the Para-Cycling events, Indian athletes continued their winning streak, with Arshad Shaikh securing his third gold medal of the championships. Shaikh's stellar performance was complemented by Aryavardhan Cheelampalli, who clinched silver in the Individual Pursuit of the C2 category. Meanwhile, Jyoti Gaderiya showcased her prowess in the Para Women's category, clinching her third gold medal in the Individual Pursuit event with a commendable time of 5:19.888s.

Suhani Kumari's commendable 6th-place finish in the Point Race further underscored India's strong presence in the competition, the release said.

