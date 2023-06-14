Indian archer Aditi Gopichand breaks U-18 compound world record in Medellin

Bogota [Colombia], June 14 : Indian archer Aditi Gopichand made history on Tuesday by breaking the under-18 world record in the women's compound qualification round during the ongoing Archery World Cup stage three in Medellin, Colombia.

The 16-year-old Aditi scored a total of 711 out of 720 points and topped the 72-arrow qualification, surpassing the previous world record set by USA's Liko Arreola in May of 705 points, as per Olympics.com. She also fell two points short of the senior record held by Sara Lopez of 713 points.

"I did not expect that I was going to shoot like that and that score, but now I am delighted with that score because I am only 16 years old," Aditi Gopichand Swamy, making her senior team debut at the Medellin event, told World Archery as quoted by Olympics.com.

Another India, Jyothi Surekha Vennam finished second in the qualifiers with a total of 708 points. Praneet Kaur was placed sixth with a total of 700 points. Avneet Kaur was in 28th position with 684 points.

Indian women's compound team consisting of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur with a cumulative score of 2,119 points. They felt just one point short of the world record made by the Republic of Korea (2120) during the Asia Cup last week in Singapore.

Former World Cup champion Abhishek Verma was the best-placed Indian in the men's compound qualifiers, finishing eighth with 707 points in his first archery World Cup of the year.

Ojas Pravin Deotale came in 13th with 703 points, while Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar came in 19th with a point less. Rajat Chauhan finished 28th with 698 points.

The Indian compound men's team of Abhishek Verma, Ojas Pravin Deotale, and Samadhan Jawkar finished second, 2112 points behind the USA.

The competition started in Colombia on June 13 and will conclude on June 18.

