Indian archers shine at Archery World Cup: Men's recurve team secures gold, Deepika Kumari wins silver

Shanghai [China], April 28 : The Indian men's recurve team of Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav, and Dhiraj Bommadevara secured a gold at the ongoing Archery World Cup 2024 in Shanghai on Sunday. Meanwhile, Indian shooter Deepika Kumari won silver in the women's individual recurve event.

In the mixed team recurve event, India's Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara claimed a bronze. India concluded the Archery World Cup 2024 with a total of eight medals: five gold, two silvers, and one bronze. On Saturday, Indian archers delivered a stunning performance as the compound archers clinched five medals, including four golds.

The Indian men's recurve team, comprising Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav, and Dhiraj Bommadevara, faced off against Republic of Korea's Kim Woojin and Kim Je Deok, Lee Woo Seok, securing a remarkable 5-1 victory. This win marked India's first World Cup gold medal in men's recurve team archery in 14 years.

"HISTORY REPEATED! The #TOPS Athlete trio of Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav become part of history as the Indian Recurve team defeats Korean Recurve Team after 14 years. The South Koreans are formidable in this event, having won 6 out of a possible 9 Olympic Recurve Team Gold medals. Let's give it up for this magnificent team," SAI Media wrote on X.

In the mixed team recurve event, the Indian pair of Ankita and Dhiraj clinched a bronze medal by defeating Mexico 6-0.

Star Indian shooter Deepika Kumari earned a silver medal in the women's individual recurve event by defeating South Korea's Nam Suhyeon 6-0 in the semifinals. However, she fell short against South Korea's Lim Sihyeon in the gold medal match.

"RETURNING IN STYLE! Ace archer and former World no 1 @ImDeepikaK bags Silver medal on her return to #Archery World Cup after losing the final to South Korea's Lim Si-Hyeon. India end the #ArcheryWorldCup Stage 1 in Shanghai with a total of 8 medals, creating history for highest number of Gold medals and the highest Medal tally at a single World Cup stage. A historic outing for team India," SAI Media wrote on X.

This was Deepika's second consecutive medal upon her return to the international tournament after taking a break.

