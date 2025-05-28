Indian Army athletes shine at Asian Athletics Championships 2025

Gumi [South Korea], May 28 : Indian Army athletes showcased their class and determination at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships held in Gumi, South Korea, reaffirming the Army's vital role in nurturing sporting talent in the country.

The official X handle of ADG PI - Indian army posted on Wednesday, "Indian Army Athletes Shine at Asian Athletics Championships Indian Army athletes delivered a stellar performance at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships held in Gumi, Korea, 2025."

https://x.com/adgpi/status/1927651570126090287

Naib Subedar Gulveer Singh bagged the gold medal in the 10,000 meters with an impressive timing of 28:38.64. His performance not only secured the top podium spot but also highlighted India's growing presence in long-distance running at the continental level.

Close on his heels was fellow Army athlete Havildar Sawan Barwal, who put in a gritty performance to finish fourth with a timing of 28:50.53, missing out on a medal but winning hearts with his effort.

Adding to the medal tally, Havildar Servin Sebasthiyan clinched bronze in the 20 km Race Walk, underlining the depth and versatility of India's athletics squad, particularly from the armed forces.

"The Indian Army remains resolutely committed to nurturing and promoting sporting excellence, paving the way for India's glory on the global stage," added the X post.

Apart from Gulveer Singh, Sawan Barwal, and Servin Sebasthiyan, the other medallists are Rupal Chaudhary, who won a silver in women's 400m, Pooja bagged a silver at Women's 1500m, Praveen Chithravel and Tejaswin Shankar won silver in Men's triple jump and Decathlon respectively. Yoonus Shah won a bronze in Men's 1500m. The team of Santosh Kumar, Rupal, Vishal and Subha Venkatesan won gold in the mixed 4x400m relay.

India is placed at the third spot, with eight medals in total, the People's Republic of China is at the first position with 15 medals, and Japan with 14 at the second place.

