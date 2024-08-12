Indian Army honours Mirabai Chanu for fine performance in Paris Olympics

Imphal (Manipur) [India], August 12 : The Indian Army on Monday honoured Olympic weightlifting champion Saikhom Mirabai Chanu at her residence in Manipur, recognizing her outstanding performance at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The ceremony was held as a mark of respect and admiration for Chanu's dedication, hard work, and her contribution to the nation's pride on the global stage, a release said.

Senior officials from the Indian Army visited Chanu's residence to present her with a special memento, acknowledging her remarkable achievement and the inspiration she has provided to millions across the country.

The event was a moment of pride not only for Chanu and her family but also for the entire state of Manipur, which has long been known for producing some of the nation's finest athletes.

Mirabai Chanu's performance at the Paris Olympics has brought glory to India. Her perseverance and commitment to excellence exemplify the spirit of our nation.

The release said that Indian Army has consistently supported and encouraged sports and athletes who have represented India on international platforms.

"This recognition of Mirabai Chanu is part of the Army's broader commitment to celebrating and fostering sporting talent across the nation," it said.

Chanu on Wednesday missed out on a medal by a whisker after securing a fourth-place finish in the women's weightlifting 49kg event at the Paris Olympics. China's Hou Zhihui defended her gold medal by scripting a remarkable comeback towards the end. She snatched the gold with a combined effort of 206kg. Romania's Mihaela Valentina Cambei claimed the silver with a combined total of 205 kg. Thaliand's Surodchana Khambao settled for the bronze with a combined total of 200kg. For Chanu and India, it was another fourth-place finish in Paris after narrowly missing out on a medal with a combined total of 199kg.

Chanu won a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

