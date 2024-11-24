Indian Chess Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa praises Marathon initiative

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 24 : Indian chess grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa on Sunday expressed his delight and admiration for Ahmedabad Marathon event, highlighting the positive impact of such initiatives on the community.

The 8th edition of the Ahmedabad Marathon took place on Sunday. Praggnanandhaa, who attended the event as a guest, shared his thoughts on the significance of the marathon.

"I am very happy to be here and witness this marathon," he stated.

"It is a very good initiative. I am happy to see many people getting up this early in the morning and coming to run," he said.

Praggnanandhaa's presence at the marathon added a special touch to the event, inspiring participants with his words of encouragement. His appreciation for the early morning dedication of the runners reflects the spirit of community and health that the marathon promotes.

Ahmedabad Marathon is an annual run by Adani Sportsline.

The participating categories were the full marathon (42.195 km), the half marathon (21.097 km), the 10 km run, and the 5 km run. The Ahmedabad Marathon, certified by the Athletics Federation of India and Association of International Marathons and Distance Races, had a change of course for the first time in 2023, and it was the second edition on this picturesque track. Spread across the city, the track covers iconic locations such as the Atal Bridge, Gandhi Ashram, and Ellis Bridge. There were more than 20,000 participants at the seventh edition of the Ahmedabad Marathon.

