Indian Chess League slated for end-September start
By IANS | Published: March 7, 2022 01:39 PM2022-03-07T13:39:04+5:302022-03-07T13:50:24+5:30
Chennai, March 7 With the world's top chess players being busy with various tournaments, the Indian Chess League ...
Chennai, March 7 With the world's top chess players being busy with various tournaments, the Indian Chess League
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app