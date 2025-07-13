Indian contingent set for Asian Junior Pickleball Championship in Vietnam

New Delhi, July 13 All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) have announced that the Indian contingent, comprising 32 young athletes, is ready to compete at the Asian Junior Pickleball Championship, scheduled to be held in Vietnam from July 13 to 16.

The Indian contingent will participate across Under-12, Under-14, Under-16, and Under-18 categories, marking another major step in India’s rapid ascent in international pickleball.

The squad includes athletes from across the nation — including Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar. To honour the spirit and commitment of these young athletes, AIPA organised a grand flag-off ceremony on July 11.

The Indian squad includes standout talents such as Arav Surve and Arnav Khamkar in the Under-12 Boys, Adiya Vinod in the Under-12 Girls, Aarish Aga Chaubey and Aaradhya Satpute in the Under-14 categories, and several formidable contenders in the Under-16 and Under-18 divisions like Jigar Vishwakarma, Shreyas Rajaram, Avya Nandargame, Parth Vijayvargiya, Anjali Pol, and Aditya Gupta.

AIPA president Arvind Prabhoo expressed immense pride in the team’s preparation and commitment. “Our junior players have shown remarkable resilience, discipline, and passion. Their selection and participation in this championship reflect AIPA’s growing focus on building a strong talent pipeline and putting India on the global pickleball map,” he said. “We are confident they will carry forward our legacy with courage and grace.”

Sunil Valavalkar Aipa, founder and senior vice president of AIPA, added, "We have always believed that the future of Indian pickleball lies in its youth. These young athletes represent not just talent, but also the dreams of millions who are discovering this sport across the country. I’m proud of how far we've come — and even prouder of where this new generation will take us," he stated.

Over the past few years, AIPA has played a pivotal role in popularising pickleball across India, conducting numerous national and international events, including the prestigious World Pickleball Championship Series held in Mumbai in 2024, where India clinched 28 medals, including 11 golds.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor