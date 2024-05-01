Indian Grand Prix 1: Shaili wins gold in long jump; Praveen seals top spot men's triple jump

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 01 : Indian long jump athlete Shaili Singh and triple jumper Praveen Chithravel bagged gold medals at the Indian Grand Prix 1 2024 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

With a 6.52m distance on her first attempt, Shaili sealed the top spot in the women's long jump. Meanwhile, Nayana James ended in second place with her 6.44 jump.

Earlier last month, Nayana defeated Shaili at the Indian Open Jumps. However, both the long jumpers have yet to set the Olympic qualifying mark.

Praveen won the gold medal after beating Eldhose Paul in the men's triple jump with a 17.12m mark. Paul bagged the silver with a 16.29m jump.

In the men's triple jump, Praveen is yet to set the 17.22m jump which will help him get the Olympic quota.

Many Indian athletes hoped to get the quota for the Paris 2024 since the Indian Grand Prix event in Bengaluru was also a qualifying event for the upcoming Olympics.

Star Indian javelin thrower Manu DP won the gold medal with his 81.91m throw at the Indian Grand Prix event. Even though Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena are on their way to Paris 2024, Manu has yet to get his quota.

After getting a clearance from the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), Indian athlete Hima Das returned to perform at the Indian Grand Prix 1. She failed to display a classy comeback as Hima registered a DNF in the women's 200m race.

