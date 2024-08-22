Indian Javelin Star Neeraj Chopra Targets 90 Meters at Lausanne Diamond League 2024: Will He Make History?

Neeraj Chopra was a strong contender for the gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, but he had to settle for silver after Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem delivered a historic javelin throw of over 92 meters. Neeraj’s best attempt was 89.45 meters, which earned him the silver medal. Despite not defending his gold medal, Neeraj's silver was India's sole podium finish in javelin at the Olympics.

Neeraj is now gearing up for the Diamond League action in Lausanne, Switzerland. The competition will take place at midnight Indian time, with Neeraj set to throw the javelin at 12:22 AM. The Lausanne Diamond League will be the final event of the season for Neeraj, who will then take a break of about two months, potentially undergoing surgery for a groin injury.

In his previous Diamond League appearance in Doha, Neeraj threw 88.36 meters. At the Lausanne event, he will aim to surpass the 90-meter mark, a distance he has yet to achieve. The league will feature five top six finishers from the Paris Olympics, including bronze medalist Anderson Peters.

However, Arshad Nadeem, the Paris Olympics gold medalist, will not be competing, giving Neeraj a significant opportunity. Fans can watch Neeraj’s performance live on Sports 18 and Jio Cinemas. Neeraj won the Diamond League in 2022 but finished second last year behind Jakub Wadlech of the Czech Republic.