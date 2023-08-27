Indian men’s 4x400m relay team breaks Asian record, qualifies for final at World Athletics Championships

New Delhi [India], August 27 : Indian men’s 4x400m relay team qualified for the final with a new Asian record at the ongoing World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.

The Indian team comprising Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh clocked 2:59:05 to finish second overall in the heats at Budapest.

They broke the Asian record of 2:59.51, set by Japan at the world championships in Oregon last year.

The Indian team finished behind the USA in a nine-team heat 1. The USA clocked a time of 2:58.47 and finished first while Great Britain finished third with 2:59.42 to take the final qualifying spot in heat 1. The first three finishers from each of the two heats and two other teams with the fastest times made the cut for the final.

Indian men’s timing also shattered the national record of 3:00.25, set by Muhammed Anas, Noah Nirmal Tom, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

In the race, India was sixth after the first leg run by Muhammed Anas but Amoj Jacob’s stunning dash in the second leg put India in second place. Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh did well to hold onto the pace in the final two legs to see India through to the final.

The Indian team was also the second-fastest team across both heats. The final is scheduled on Sunday - the last day of the global athletics meet.

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will also be in action in the men’s javelin throw final on Sunday alongside compatriots Manu DP and Kishore Jena.

