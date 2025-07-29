Indian Open Athletics: Toor clinches Shot Put title, Damneet Singh shines in Hammer Throw

Sangrur (Punjab) [India], July 29 : Two-time Olympian Tajinderpal Singh Toor clinched the shot put title at the Indian Open Athletics Meet 2025 here on Monday, a release said.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who holds the Indian national record in shot put and is a two-time Asian champion, finished first in Sangrur with 19.51m throws, registered with both his last attempts.

Sanyam finished second with a 19.36m effort, and Prabhkirpal Singh was third with an 18.34m throw, as per Olympics.com.

World U-18 Championships silver medallist Damneet Singh won the hammer throw event with a new personal best effort of 69.87m.

He bettered his previous personal best of 68.30m, which was achieved at the Federation Cup 2025, by more than a metre.

Gaurav (67.63m) finished second while Devang (67.32m) completed the podium at the Sangrur meet.

Muhammed Lazan also improved on his personal best after winning the 110m hurdles event with a time of 14.08.

He bettered his previous best of 14.13, which he had set at the Indian Grand Prix in March. Tarundeep Singh (14.41) finished in second spot, while A Graceson Jeeva (14.50) was third overall.

Meanwhile, Asian Games bronze medal winner Priti Lamba won the women's 3000m steeplechase race by clocking a modest 10:05.60 and was followed by Ankita (10:31.38) and Shaheen Dharwad (10:59.03) to the finish line.

The two-day event concluded on Monday. This was also the final event of the domestic Indian Open athletics series for 2025, as per Olympics.com.

However, an international-level Indian Open World Athletics Bronze Level Continental Tour meet is scheduled in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on August 10.

Indian Open Athletics 2025 Sangrur meet results: Day 2

Men's 110m hurdles: 1. Muhammed Lazan (14.08); 2. Tarundeep Singh (14.41); 3. A Graceson Jeeva (14.50)

Women's 100m hurdles: 1. Pranjali Dilip Patil (13.66); 2. Crystal Anil Vadakel (14.42); 3. Sonu Kumari (14.61)

Men's 800m: 1. Vinod Kumar Banoth (1:50.69); 2. Salman Farookh (1:51.48); 3. Basant Chauhan (1:51.48)

Women's 800m: 1. Priscilla Daniel (2:08.77); 2. Radha Chaudhary (2:08.99); 3. Vanshika (2:12.54)

Men's 3000m steeplechase: 1. Sharuk Khan (8:46.21); 2. Pukeshwar Lal (8:46.62); 3. Shubham Shridhar B (8:49.69)

Women's 3000m steeplechase: 1. Priti Lamba (10:05.60); 2. Ankita (10:31.38); 3. Shaheen Dharwad (10:59.03)

Women's 10000m: 1. Soniya (37:47.51); 2. Yashi Sachan (37:48.08); 3. Sushila Prajapat (37:49.98)

Men's hammer throw: 1. Damneet Singh (69.87m); 2. Gaurav (67.63m); 3. Devang (67.32m)

Women's hammer throw: 1. Manpreet Kaur (59.79m); 2. Divya Shandilya (58.31m); 3. Jyoti Yadav (57.34m)

Men's shot put: 1. Tajinderpal Singh Toor (19.51m); 2. Sanyam (19.36m); 3. Prabhkirpal Singh (18.34m)

Women's shot put: 1. Vidhi (15.38m); 2. Anjali (15.13m); 3. Srishti Vig (15.07m)

Men's triple jump: 1. Karthik U (16.11m); 2. Sebastian V S (15.95m); 3. Dinesh V (15.66m)

Women's triple jump: 1. Niharika Vashisht (13.17m); 2. Mallala Anusha (13.15m); 3. Manali Chauhan (12.81m).

