Indian Open of Surfing: Groms wonder boy Kishore shines under challenging conditions, stiff competition

Mangaluru (Karnataka)[India], June 2 : Sasihthlu beach in the port city of Mangaluru buzzed with action marking the beginning of the fourth edition of the Indian Open of Surfing that began the calendar year for Indian Surfing.

The three-day premier surfing competition of India is the official national championship of the Surfing Federation of India - the governing body for the sport of surfing. Chennai's, Groms surfer, Kishore Kumar, stunned everyone with his performance under testing conditions as he made his way into the semifinals with the highest score of 12.67 on Thursday. The other surfers who got high scores from the judges were Tayin Arun(10.83), Dinesh Selvamani(09.53), Sekar Pachai (09.0) Harish P(8.63) and Selvam M(08.53).

Winds and rain played spoilsport at the end as the judges had to call it a day before the proceedings of the Women's Open semi-finals could begin.

The first day's round saw Karnataka and Tamil Nadu surfers dominate the proceedings in both the Men's open and Groms (U16) categories. 12 surfers from Round 1 in the men's category today advanced to Round 2 where they will meet another 16 surfers who already have qualified for the second round basis of their rankings in last year. Now a total of 28 surfers from the men's open category will battle it out tomorrow in the Round 2 to ensure their place in the quarterfinals that are scheduled to be held later in the day.

Dinesh Selvamani who registered the highest score of 09.53 today from the judges in the men's open category said, "The conditions and competitions were equally challenging. The field for tomorrow's Round is very strong and anyone can make their way into the quarterfinals. I am looking forward to surf in my natural style and seal a quarterfinal spot."

The Groms (U16) category also saw stiff competition from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka surfers as 4 surfers from each state have booked their semi-final berths.

Speaking after ensuring his semifinal slot, the Surfing Federation of India's future talent programme scholar Kishore Kumar said, "This wasn't my best performance as the waves were different than what I am used to back home in Chennai. The conditions were also very challenging today and I could made a better score but I am satisfied that I had made to the semi-finals. I hope the conditions will be favourable tomorrow as I take on the waves and seal my finals slot."

Earlier on the day, the day began with an energetic performance from local students who performed a folk dance form of Karnataka called Chende. This was followed by the official opening of the Indian Open of Surfing competition by dignitaries, Dhananjaya Shetty, Director Surfing Swamy Foundation, Manikya Jain, Deputy Director Karnataka Tourism Mangalore and Ram Mohan Pranjape, VP, Surfing Federation of India and Partner, Mantra Surf Club

"The conditions were good and clean early in the morning. Wind set in little earlier than expected, so competition went on hold at Noon. Overall it was a good start to the competition with surfers making best of the conditions available", said Competition Director, Nawaz Jabbar.

