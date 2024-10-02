Indian Premier Kabaddi League postponed due to Navratri

New Delhi [India], October 2 : The Indian Premier Kabaddi League (IPKL) originally scheduled to take place from October 4-19, has been postponed due to the upcoming Navratri festival, announced the organisers on Wednesday.

Navratri, which will be celebrated from October 3 to October 12, 2024, holds immense spiritual importance for a large portion of our audience, players, and staff. This festival is a time of devotion, family gatherings, and community celebrations, and we believe it is important to respect and honour the emotional and cultural engagement that it entails.

A statement from IPKL said, "The organisers of the Indian Premier Kabaddi League (IPKL), originally scheduled to take place from 4th October to 19th October 2024, have made the difficult decision to postpone the event in light of the upcoming Navratri festival, a significant cultural and religious celebration for millions of Indians."

"We understand that our fans look forward to the excitement and competition that the Indian Premier Kabaddi League brings, but it is equally important for us to ensure that the event is held when all our supporters, players, and staff can fully enjoy and participate in it. Postponing the event allows us to align with the cultural sensitivities of our audience, ensuring that we can host the tournament in a time frame that does not interfere with such a meaningful period for so many," continued the statement.

IPKL said that it is currently working on finalising new dates for the Indian Premier Kabaddi League and will provide an update as soon as possible.

"All tickets purchased for the original dates will remain valid for the rescheduled event. Fans who wish to seek refunds will also be provided with clear instructions through our official channels," the statement added.

