Indian shooting stars celebrate Olympic Day, hope for continued success at 2028 LA Games

New Delhi, June 23 The Indian shooting contingent on Monday celebrated Olympic Day and expressed confidence to continue their rise in the upcoming Olympic events.

At the Paris Games last year, India sent a 21-member contingent to compete across all 15 events in shooting. Manu Bhaker created history in Paris, winning two medals in the women's 10m air pistol event and 10m air pistol mixed team event along with Sarabjot Singh, becoming the only Indian athlete to win two medals in a single Olympic edition.

Meanwhile, Swapnil Kusale also created history, earning India's only Olympic medal in men's 50m rifle 3 positions. With the shooting contingent bagging three out of six medals for India at the 2024 Olympics, the popularity of the sport surged across the nation, with the athletes gaining widespread recognition all around the globe.

Now, after a successful stint at the recently concluded ISSF World Cup 2025 in Munich, where Indian athletes secured four medals, two gold and two bronze, Indian athletes expressed hopes to continue their form in the coming years to set themselves up for a bigger success at the next Olympic edition set to take place in Los Angeles, USA in 2028.

Speaking on the importance of the Olympic Day, Paris Games bronze medallist Sarabjot said, "This day is an important one for all of us and it reminds us of the efforts we all put in to earn the opportunity to compete in the biggest sporting event. For an athlete, a chance to represent the nation on the Olympic stage is the highest achievement. For me, to win a medal and stand on the podium is a memory that I will cherish forever."

The 23-year-old further added, "Our success at the Paris Olympics and the recent shooting events this year has truly sparked a fire within all the athletes to do our best. We are confident that the Indian shooters will win even more medals in LA and continue to make the nation proud."

Introduced in 1948, Olympic Day commemorates the birth of the modern Olympic Games on June 23, 1894 at the Sorbonne in Paris. Its main objective is to promote participation in sports worldwide, irrespective of age, gender, or level of athletic ability.

Paris Olympics medal-winning shooter Kusale further echoed Sarabjot's sentiments and said, "Because of our success last year at the Games, all of us feel excited to celebrate the Olympic Day this year. We feel the eyes of the nation are upon us now and the entire country is praying and wishing for our success in each and every competition."

"While it is an additional responsibility to repay their faith, it also motivates us to continue to do better and make the nation proud. I am confident that India's Olympic success story in shooting will see a new chapter at the LA Games in 2028," he signed off.

