Indian shuttlers' 2026 roadmap: Eyes on global glory

New Delhi, Dec 24 Indian badminton in 2025 will be remembered more for reassessment than success. Results were limited, and maintaining momentum proved difficult. Players like PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, and Kidambi Srikanth struggled to maintain consistency. The season lacked significant achievements, with injuries affecting preparations, quick early exits common.

The pivotal moments of Indian badminton’s 2025 season were few but impactful. Key among them was Lakshya Sen’s win at the Australian Open, his first title since December 2024 and his first outside India in nearly two years. The women’s doubles team of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly successfully defended their Syed Modi International title. That same tournament also saw Kidambi Srikanth almost break a five-year title drought but was ultimately beaten in the final by Hong Kong’s Jason Gunawan, highlighting the season’s slim margins.

Among the younger players, Ayush Shetty’s breakthrough was particularly notable. The 20-year-old won the U.S. Open Super 300 title, establishing himself as a promising talent. Also impressive was 16-year-old Tanvi Sharma, who earned a silver medal in girls’ singles at the World Junior Championships. Tanvi delivered one of the season’s most memorable performances at the Syed Modi International, where she defeated former world No. 1, world champion, and Olympic medallist Nozomi Okuhara, marking a significant milestone in her early career.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, India's men's doubles team, secured a bronze medal at the World Championships in Paris. Despite ongoing injury concerns that challenged their performance, they managed to find moments of form throughout the season. They concluded the year on a high note by becoming the first Indian doubles team to reach the knockout stage of the BWF World Tour Finals, marking a significant milestone. Although they finished with a bronze medal, their strong finish offered a positive ending to a challenging and inconsistent year.

As the BWF World Tour restarts in 2026, Indian badminton anticipates a blockbuster year centred around two major international events, including the hosting of the Badminton World Championships in August.

The season will kick off with the Asian swing, starting with the Super 1000 Malaysia Open, followed by the Super 750 Indian Open.

In February, India will field a strong team at the Badminton Asia Team Championships in Qingdao, China, from February 3-8, 2026, featuring a former world champion and multiple championship medallists. India are the reigning champion in the women’s category, while the men’s team has previously earned two bronze medals.

In March, the European leg begins with the renowned All England Open, the world’s oldest and most prestigious badminton tournament, held from March 3 to 8 at the Utilita Arena Birmingham.

Indian shuttlers have a long history of participating in the All England Open, but they have secured only two titles and reached five finals from 1980 to 2024.

Badminton legend Prakash Padukone is the only Indian player to reach the All England Open final twice. His first appearance was in 1980 when he made history by becoming the first Indian to win this prestigious title. The next year, he reached the final again but was unable to defend his men's singles crown. After a 21-year gap, Pulle Gopichand became the second Indian to win the All England Open in 2001.

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal became the first Indian woman to reach the All England final in 2015. She finished as the runner-up before Lakshya Sen, who in 2021 became the first Indian male shuttler in 21 years since Gopichand to reach the men's final.

Star shuttlers such as Sindhu, Lakshya, the dynamic men's doubles pair Satwik and Chirag, and the promising women's doubles duo Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who advanced to consecutive semifinals in 2022 and 2023, will be aiming to secure the elusive title and break a 24-year drought.

April is set to be a pivotal month for Indian badminton. It begins with the Asian Championships in Ningbo, China, from April 7 to 11, where Indian players aim for continental success. Shortly afterwards, the focus shifts to the Thomas and Uber Cup, taking place from April 23 to May 3, where the top international teams compete for supremacy in what is the most significant test in team badminton.

The Indian men’s team is eager to regain the Thomas Cup they won in 2022, while the women’s team strives to make history by competing for their first Uber Cup title.

August marks a landmark month as the BWF World Championships return to India after 17 years. Former bronze medalist Lakshya Sen, along with HS Prannoy and the men’s doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, will all strive to advance further and turn their past podium finishes into winning moments on home soil.

Moreover, Indian badminton stars will travel to the Asian Games, the continent's major quadrennial event, starting September 19. They arrive with high medal prospects and confidence from recent victories, aiming to compete against Asia’s top players and further establish India’s expanding presence on the world's largest multi-sport stage.

October will be a key month for junior shuttlers, hosting the BWF World Junior Team Championships from October 5 to 10, followed by the BWF World Junior Championships (individual).

In December, Satwik and Chirag Shetty will aim to improve on their semifinal showing at the BWF World Tour Finals and strive for ultimate victory.

With multiple leading Indian badminton players targeting significant titles in 2026, this year is set to be crucial for the sport in India. Motivated by previous achievements and current challenges, these players aim to boost India's position in global badminton.

