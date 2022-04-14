Indian sporting greats wish participants of Khelo India University Games

India will witness the biggest sporting event post-pandemic when a host of talented athletes come together to compete in the Khelo India University Games, slated to be held from April 24 to May in Bengaluru.

The competition will see over 4500 participants from around 190 universities battle it out across 20 different sports.

Speaking about the tournament, Asian Games Medallist in badminton, Vimal Kumar said, "It's very heartening to note that the Khelo India University Games will be happening in Bengaluru. I would like to take this opportunity to wish the athletes all the very best as well as the organizers involved in making this event possible."

Commonwealth Games Medallist in badminton Aparna Popat also wished the athletes and stakeholders all the best, "I would like to wish the stakeholders of the KIUG - Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports - Government of Karnataka, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Sports Authority of India, Association of Indian Universities, Indian Olympic Association, National Sports Federation and Jain University all the very best for hosting the second edition of the Khelo India University Games. I would also like to wish the participants all the very best for the tournament."

Olympic swimmer Shikha Tandon also expressed her thoughts, "The skills that I learned through competitive sports were very different from the skills I learned in an academic classroom. And for this reason, I have always been a proponent of pursuing both (sports and academics) parallelly as I feel that it sets you up really well for a successful career post your sporting journey."

World Championships Medallist in Long Jump Anju Bobby George said, "The Khelo India University Games is set to take place in Bengaluru, so don't miss the action. I would like to wish the athletes all the very best and I hope that the tournament is a grand success."

Former Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain Jude Felix Sebastian extended his best wishes, "Don't miss the Khelo India University Games and do come and watch the tournament at the various venues in Bengaluru. Best wishes to all the athletes and the stakeholders of the tournament."

Former Indian Men's Hockey Team Goalkeeper AB Subbaiah expressed, "It's a pleasure to know that the Khelo India University Games is happening in Bengaluru. This is an opportunity for the sports-loving fraternity of Bengaluru to witness a high-quality competition. I request everyone to come in big numbers. Best wishes to all participants and the stakeholders."

A total of 13 disciplines which include weightlifting, wrestling, judo, kabaddi, volleyball, swimming, mallakhambha, yogasana, archery, fencing, karate, boxing and football will be held at the Jain University Global Campus. Meanwhile, Football, table tennis, badminton and tennis will be conducted at the Jain Sports School and shooting will be organized in SAI, Southern Centre. The athletics events will take place at the Kanteerava Stadium and hockey matches will be held at the Field Marshal Cariappa Stadium.

( With inputs from ANI )

