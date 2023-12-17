Indian squad announced for 'Davis Cup' tie against hosts Pakistan

A six-member Indian team has been selected for the Davis Cup World Group I Play-off Tie against Pakistan in Islamabad from February 3-4. The team, chosen on Saturday, includes Ramakumar Ramanathan, N Shriram Balaji, Yuki Bhambri, Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha, Saketh Myneni, and Digvijay Pratap Singh, who serves as a reserve player in the squad.

Ramanathan and Poonacha are likely to play singles, while Yuki, Balaji, and Myneni could be selected for the doubles match. Rohit Rajpal will serve as the non-playing captain of the team, and Zeeshan Ali will act as the coach.

In a statement, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) announced that the selection committee meeting was chaired by Nandan Bal. Other members present at the meeting included Balram Singh, Mustafa Ghouse, Sai Jayalakshmy, Rajpal, Zeeshan, and Secretary Anil Dhupar.

India last visited Pakistan in 1964, securing a 4-0 victory over the hosts. India has maintained an unbeaten record against Pakistan in the competition, winning all eight encounters. The last encounter between India and Pakistan at a neutral venue took place in 2019, resulting in a 4-0 victory for India.